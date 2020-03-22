Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan Mr. Yao Jing Visits SCO

Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan, Mr. Yao Jing, visited Headquarters Special Communications Organization (SCO). On his arrival, he was received by the Director-General SCO Major General Ali Farhan, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

The main purpose of the visit was to broaden bilateral cooperation in telecom sectors. During the meeting, Director General briefed him about the role in the successful completion and commissioning of the flagship Early Harvest ICT CPEC Project. He also highlighted the organization’s exceptional growth during the year to maintain and sustain the leading position in far-flung areas of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Speaking at the occasion, His Excellency, Mr. Yao Jing, shared:

China is dedicated to the economic uplift of Pakistan. Pak China Optical Fiber Cable Project (PCOFC) is a flagship telecommunication project under CPEC and SCO is playing a vital role as the telecom partner for CPEC. Through its organizational strength and professional acumen endeavors in the telecommunication infrastructure, the organization has made pivotal contributions in the industry as well as the development of the country.

He appreciated the aggressive efforts made by the Chinese leadership to control the rapidly escalating pandemic which would have been more devastating if timely measures were not taken. He also expressed solidarity with the Chinese nation of SCO during their testing time.

Later, he visited Pak China Telecom Center and expressed his pleasure over the professional standards maintained by the organization.