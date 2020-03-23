Coronavirus Claims 6th Life in Pakistan, Infections Cross 800

- Coronavirus has claimed 6th life in Pakistan
- The new death was reported in Quetta, Baluchistan of a 65-year-old patient
- Sindh and GB have announced a complete lockdown starting today
- PM has urged people to self-quarantine to fight the pandemic
- Sindh, Baluchistan, and Punjab have also requested army deployment
- Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 803
- So far, 6 deaths have been reported in Pakistan: 1 in Sindh, 3 in KP, 1 in GB, 1 in Baluchistan
- Sindh remains the worst-hit with 352 confirmed cases so far
- Punjab has reported 225 cases, Baluchistan 108, KP 31, AJK/GB 72, and Islamabad 15
Coronavirus has claimed 6th life in Pakistan with the latest death reported in Quetta. According to Baluchistan govt. spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, the patient was 65 years old and lost his fight against the deadly virus during treatment at Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.
The 5th death was recorded on Sunday from Gilgit Baltistan where Dr. Osama Riaz, who was screening pilgrims returning to Pakistan from Iran, contracted the virus and succumbed to it. Of the 4 previous deaths, 1 was reported in Sindh and 3 in KP.
New confirmed coronavirus cases are being reported in bulks. 41 new cases in Sindh and 70 new cases in Punjab were reported on Sunday in single goes. PM Imran Khan, in his address to the nation, ruled out a blanket lockdown but urged citizens to self-quarantine to fight the pandemic.
Sindh, however, announced a 15-day near-complete lockdown beginning today with movement restricted to need-basis only. All social and commercial activity is suspended during the lockdown with a few exceptions such as grocery buying and hospital visits.
Following Sindh, GB also announced ‘home-lookdown’ starting Monday (today) as the province’s tally tops 70 with one death recorded so far. Sindh, Baluchistan, and Punjab have already requested the interior ministry for army deployment to fight the disease and maintain the law-and-order situation.
Here are the latest updates.
Islamabad Reports 4 New Cases
4 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Islamabad by the National Institute of Health (NIH).
This Brings Islamabad’s confirmed cases to 15 and the national tally to 803.
Baluchistan Reports 1st Coronavirus Death, Country’s 6th
Baluchistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has revealed that a coronavirus patient has died during treatment.
The patient was 65 and lost his fight against the disease at Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.
65 years old Corona patient died at Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital in Quetta.
So sad to learn about the first death case of a Corona patient in Balochistan.
May rest in peace.
Condolences to the grived family.#CoronavirusOutbreak#CoronaInPakistan #CoronaFreePakistan
— Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) March 22, 2020
75 US Embassy Staff Members Leave Pakistan
A group of 75 staff members of the United States embassy in Islamabad has departed for Georgia, US, aboard a special flight from the Islamabad International Airport.
Source: Dawn
11 New Cases Reported in Sindh
Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator of the health minister, informed last night that 11 new cases had been detected in Sindh.
All of the 7 reported in Karachi were locally transmitted. 1 was reported from Dadu while 11 in Sukkur, with all 12 having recently travelled to Iran.
Karachi, Sukkur Airports to Shut for Domestic Flights
The Civil Aviation Authority has announced the closure of Karachi and Sukkar airports for domestic flights.
The closure will begin from March 24 and will be for an ‘indefinite’ period.
Punjab Suspends Metrobus Service
Metrobus service across Punjab has been suspended temporarily as part of the province’s efforts to curb the coronavirus spread.
PIA Suspends Int’l Flight Operations
PIA has announced the suspension of international operations for 2 weeks in compliance with the government instructions.
— PIA (@Official_PIA) March 22, 2020
KP Reports No New Cases on Sunday
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in KP on Sunday.
No new positive cases of #COVIDー19 were reported today in KP. Our tally of confirmed cases remains at 31. 43 new suspected cases were recorded and 73 suspected cases have been cleared till now. Results of rest are awaited. #KPFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/aIuaAKEjzA
— Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) March 22, 2020
4 New Coronavirus Cases in Baluchistan
The new numbers released by Baluchistan’s health department indicate 4 new confirmed cases.
This take the provincial tally to 108 so far.
Sindh Reports 4th Recovery
Sindh Health Department has informed the recovery of the 4th COVID-19 patient. The recovered person is a resident of Karachi and has tested negative twice for the virus.
The 4th patient of #COVID19 in #Sindh who is a resident of #Karachi has recovered and tested negative twice. #CoronaFreePakistan #SindhHealth #PakistanVsCorona
— Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 22, 2020
Section 144 Imposed in Islamabad
کروناسے بچاؤکے لئے وزیراعظم کے احکامات کے تحت اسلام آباد میں دفعہ 144 نافذ کردی گئی۔ تمام ریستوران،فوڈ مراکز اور کیفے بند رہیں گے۔ٹیک اوے/ ہوم ڈلیوری جاری رہے گی۔ ۸بجے تک تمام دکانیں بند کر دی جائیں گی۔ فارمیسی، کلینکس،گروسری سٹورز، بیکری، تندور، اور پٹرول پمپ وغیرہ کھلے رہیں گے pic.twitter.com/8sEJYOZLqD
— Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 22, 2020
Sindh Goes Into Lockdown
As announced, Sindh has gone into a near-complete lockdown with movement restricted to need-basis only. However, essential services exempt from the lockdown include:
- health and related services
- food and related industry/ manufacturers
- grocery stores, general and convenience stores
- fish, meat, vegetable/fruit vendors and dairy shops
- essential municipal services
- electricity and SSGC
- water supply
- port operations, PNSC and custom services
- PTA/PTCL/NTC service staff
- cellular companies service staff for repair maintenance of towers/cables
- banks (with limited staff for services)
- petrol pumps
- welfare organisations
- media persons authorised by information department, newspaper hawkers
- any other class deemed essential
Source: Dawn
