Coronavirus in Pakistan

confirmed cases
803
  • Sindh 352
  • Islamabad 15
  • Balochistan 108
  • KP 31
  • Punjab 225
  • AJK/GB 72
Deaths 06
Recovered 05

last update: Mar 23, 01:20 PM

Coronavirus Claims 6th Life in Pakistan, Infections Cross 800

Posted 4 hours ago by Aqeel Ahmed
  • Coronavirus has claimed 6th life in Pakistan
  • The new death was reported in Quetta, Baluchistan of a 65-year-old patient
  • Sindh and GB have announced a complete lockdown starting today
  • PM has urged people to self-quarantine to fight the pandemic
  • Sindh, Baluchistan, and Punjab have also requested army deployment
  • Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 803
  • So far, 6 deaths have been reported in Pakistan: 1 in Sindh, 3 in KP, 1 in GB, 1 in Baluchistan
  • Sindh remains the worst-hit with 352 confirmed cases so far
  • Punjab has reported 225 cases, Baluchistan 108, KP 31, AJK/GB 72, and Islamabad 15

Coronavirus has claimed 6th life in Pakistan with the latest death reported in Quetta. According to Baluchistan govt. spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, the patient was 65 years old and lost his fight against the deadly virus during treatment at Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

The 5th death was recorded on Sunday from Gilgit Baltistan where Dr. Osama Riaz, who was screening pilgrims returning to Pakistan from Iran, contracted the virus and succumbed to it. Of the 4 previous deaths, 1 was reported in Sindh and 3 in KP.

New confirmed coronavirus cases are being reported in bulks. 41 new cases in Sindh and 70 new cases in Punjab were reported on Sunday in single goes. PM Imran Khan, in his address to the nation, ruled out a blanket lockdown but urged citizens to self-quarantine to fight the pandemic.

Sindh, however, announced a 15-day near-complete lockdown beginning today with movement restricted to need-basis only. All social and commercial activity is suspended during the lockdown with a few exceptions such as grocery buying and hospital visits.

Following Sindh, GB also announced ‘home-lookdown’ starting Monday (today) as the province’s tally tops 70 with one death recorded so far. Sindh, Baluchistan, and Punjab have already requested the interior ministry for army deployment to fight the disease and maintain the law-and-order situation.

Here are the latest updates.

11.30 am

Islamabad Reports 4 New Cases

4 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Islamabad by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

This Brings Islamabad’s confirmed cases to 15 and the national tally to 803.

10.00 am

Baluchistan Reports 1st Coronavirus Death, Country’s 6th

Baluchistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has revealed that a coronavirus patient has died during treatment.

The patient was 65 and lost his fight against the disease at Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

7.30 am

75 US Embassy Staff Members Leave Pakistan

A group of 75 staff members of the United States embassy in Islamabad has departed for Georgia, US, aboard a special flight from the Islamabad International Airport.

Source: Dawn

7.00 am

11 New Cases Reported in Sindh

Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator of the health minister, informed last night that 11 new cases had been detected in Sindh.

All of the 7 reported in Karachi were locally transmitted. 1 was reported from Dadu while 11 in Sukkur, with all 12 having recently travelled to Iran.

6.30 am

Karachi, Sukkur Airports to Shut for Domestic Flights

The Civil Aviation Authority has announced the closure of Karachi and Sukkar airports for domestic flights.

The closure will begin from March 24 and will be for an ‘indefinite’ period.

6.00 am

Punjab Suspends Metrobus Service

Metrobus service across Punjab has been suspended temporarily as part of the province’s efforts to curb the coronavirus spread.

5.30 am

PIA Suspends Int’l Flight Operations

PIA has announced the suspension of international operations for 2 weeks in compliance with the government instructions.

5.00 am

KP Reports No New Cases on Sunday

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in KP on Sunday.

4.30 am

4 New Coronavirus Cases in Baluchistan

The new numbers released by Baluchistan’s health department indicate 4 new confirmed cases.

This take the provincial tally to 108 so far.

4.00 am

Sindh Reports 4th Recovery

Sindh Health Department has informed the recovery of the 4th COVID-19 patient. The recovered person is a resident of Karachi and has tested negative twice for the virus.

3.00 am

Section 144 Imposed in Islamabad

2.00 am

Sindh Goes Into Lockdown

As announced, Sindh has gone into a near-complete lockdown with movement restricted to need-basis only. However, essential services exempt from the lockdown include:

  • health and related services
  • food and related industry/ manufacturers
  • grocery stores, general and convenience stores
  • fish, meat, vegetable/fruit vendors and dairy shops
  • essential municipal services
  • electricity and SSGC
  • water supply
  • port operations, PNSC and custom services
  • PTA/PTCL/NTC service staff
  • cellular companies service staff for repair maintenance of towers/cables
  • banks (with limited staff for services)
  • petrol pumps
  • welfare organisations
  • media persons authorised by information department, newspaper hawkers
  • any other class deemed essential

Source: Dawn

 

For our coronavirus coverage from March 22, click here

 

  • Staying calm in need of hour no lockdown should not happen although needed but it will starve 25% of Pakistan population to death.

  • KP govt se kaho ke test kare to pata chale sary KP me only test facility in peshawar . so how could the calculating that no new case in KP. plz provide facility to district hospitals even in KP protected gear not available in district hospitals for staff.how the report with no new case .KHUDA Ka KHOF KARO SOONER ARE LATER NO ONE WILL SAFE EVEN WHO SEATED IN GOVT IN DISINFECTED AREAS .

