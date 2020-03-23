EFU Life Takes Steps to Ensure Safety of its Customers from COVID-19

EFU Life has always placed its clients first. With the current pandemic COVID-19, it has become paramount to the Company to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its clients, employees and communities. Staying true to our promise of serving the people of Pakistan, we stand together with our clients.

EFU Life brings “COVID-19 Care”, Pakistan’s first complimentary benefit for all individual life clients of the Company with the aim of providing financial assistance for COVID-19.

In the unfortunate event that an insured client passes away due to COVID-19, a lump sum amount of Rs. 100,000 will be paid to the beneficiary in addition to the contractual death benefits from the existing policy.

This complimentary cover is applicable on all new and inforce individual unit linked plans of the Company (conventional and takaful business) effective from 23 March 2020 and covers policyholders while in Pakistan.

Mr Taher G Sachak, MD & CEO EFU Life shared his views on the launch: “COVID-19 Care” is a small step of EFU Life to show our commitment towards caring for our clients and their families in these testing times.

He further continued, “The potential impact of COVID-19 on our society and country is unprecedented and as the leading life insurer in Pakistan, I want to assure our clients and partners that EFU Life is fully geared to fulfill all its obligations towards you and provide the necessary support in this challenging time.”

For more details, visit www.efulife.com