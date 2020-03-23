Reason by Orient Announces a Bumper 23rd March Sale Offer

While Pakistan goes through an unprecedented challenge, manufacturers and electronics’ brands gear up to increase prices to deal with the demand & supply imbalance.

In contrast to that, Reason by Orient is offering its consumers a surprising sale offer. With various deals and combos, all consumer electronics are being offered at an affordable price range for consumers’ facilitation.

Reason is a Direct to Consumer (D2C) brand that has eliminated all third-party dealership and delivers directly to its customers. This ensures that while markets and stores face a potential lock-down because of coronavirus, Reason is geared up to serve the customers through its online store.

Mr. Abdul Rehman Talat, CEO of Reason talked about how the brand is going to accomplish it all:

“We have always kept our customers on the forefront and while Pakistan is preparing to deal with these difficult circumstances, we are committed to ease purchasing for the people. Our online store is stocked and out teams are ready to deliver their best while also ensuring that we maintain all hygiene conditions. Our packages are disinfected, the staff is sanitized and the customer service response is rapid. I am hopeful that we will get through this together and emerge as a stronger nation!”

What is being offered?

There are four distinct deals that are being offered in this 23rd March Sale. ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’, ‘Mukammal Kitchen Offer’, ‘Daam Eik, Cheezein Chaar’ and ‘Paise Bachao Offer.’

In ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’, the consumers will get free of cost Electric Kettle & Sandwich Maker on the purchase of a 32’ Reason LED TV. With ‘Mukammal Kitchen Offer’, the brand is providing a complete set of kitchen appliances including a 3-in-1 Juicer Blender, a 2-in-1 Blender & Dry Mill, a Sandwich Maker and an Electric Kettle.

As for ‘Daam Eik, Cheezein Chaar’, Reason’s 1-ton Air Conditioner will be sold with four free products/services. Finally, the ‘Paise Bachao Offer’ targets all the summer buyers of AC’s. Reason’s 1-ton AC/ 1.5-ton AC’s and 32’ LED TV’s are being sold at a discounted price in this offer.

All these offers together are a great convenience for the customers, especially in this difficult time.