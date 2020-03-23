Shaan Shahid Reminds Pakistan about the Perils of Dengue

As the season for dengue fever is around the corner, Mortein has launched their official TVC in order to fight against this on-going illness which has taken over Pakistan recurrently. Shaan Shahid, plays the leading actor in the commercial and discusses the perils of dengue.

He narrates the effects the virus has had on many people while proceeding with a call to action towards combating the illness once and for all. He aptly speaks of the disease spreading an unfathomable rate.

As we know, Dengue fever is very common in Pakistan and has infected adults and children alike. In order to combat the illness and spread awareness of its effects in Pakistan, Mortein is taking active measures in order to protect people from the virus.

Shaan narrates how serious the implications of dengue fever can be as it affects not only the person who is infected but their family and people close to them as well. The impact of the fever is brutal and necessary precautions need to be taken.

By broadcasting this TVC, Mortein aims to navigate viewers’ attention towards how serious the disease is and how fatalities can be avoided if we take action against the spread of the disease.

As dengue is a mosquito borne viral infection, the most effective way to stop the virus from spreading is to eradicate the pests themselves.

There are four different types of dengue viruses, meaning you can be infected with the virus four times. The global incidence of this infection has grown at an alarming rate, where half of the world’s population is at risk.

There have been estimated 390 million cases reported each year. Severe dengue can lead to critical illness and death, if not prevented. There is no specific treatment for dengue fever but medical care is required.

The first time being infected with the virus is curable but being infected with it more than one time could be fatal.

Mortein has been the number one mosquito repellent in Pakistan for over decades and continues to stand against pest-related illnesses. It combats infectious diseases which spread through mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue, yellow fever and malaria.

The TVC developed acts like a public service message bringing attention back to the perils of dengue while urging masses to opt for precaution as opposed to cure.