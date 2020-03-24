Cambridge Cancels All O, A Level Exams and Announces How It’ll Grade Students

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has announced the cancelation of all examinations scheduled to be held in May and June this year amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

CAIE has decided to grade all students based on knowledge acquired in their respective courses as it is impossible to conduct examination during the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level, Cambridge International AS & A Level, Cambridge AICE Diploma, and Cambridge Pre-U examinations have all been canceled worldwide.

Today we have taken the difficult decision not to run our international examinations in the May/June 2020 series in any country. Please visit ➡️https://t.co/1FSMcMu5tj to read our full statement. pic.twitter.com/xJamSLvkr4 — Cambridge Assessment International Education (@CambridgeInt) March 23, 2020

The official statement issued by CAIE states:

COVID-19 outbreak has caused governments worldwide to shut down schools indefinitely, making it impossible for CAIE to hold examinations in May and June.

The statement further reads: