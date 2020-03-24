Cambridge Cancels All O, A Level Exams and Announces How It’ll Grade Students

Posted 2 hours ago by Haroon Hayder
Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has announced the cancelation of all examinations scheduled to be held in May and June this year amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

CAIE has decided to grade all students based on knowledge acquired in their respective courses as it is impossible to conduct examination during the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level, Cambridge International AS & A Level, Cambridge AICE Diploma, and Cambridge Pre-U examinations have all been canceled worldwide.

The official statement issued by CAIE states:

COVID-19 outbreak has caused governments worldwide to shut down schools indefinitely, making it impossible for CAIE to hold examinations in May and June.

The statement further reads:

CAIE’s top priority is to guarantee the wellbeing of our students and teachers and ensure fairness for all our students. Therefore, CAIE will grade students based on the knowledge and skills they have acquired in their programs of study. This will ensure students are not disadvantaged as a result of these extraordinary circumstances.

