Foodpanda Pakistan and other Leading Restaurants Come Together to Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused many restaurants to shut their dine-in facilities for customers, but people can still get food delivered at home.

Pakistan’s largest online food delivery platform, Foodpanda has revved up its delivery process by incorporating safety measures for their employees, customers and vendors as part of ‘Foodpanda cares’ campaign.

This initiative aims to showcase transparent deliveries to customers keeping in mind the safety and health measures, so the customers don’t have to think twice before ordering food from the app.

Foodpanda has installed washbasins in collaboration with Lifebuoy outside different restaurants and rider hubs. They have even introduced a separate swim lane of ‘Foodpanda Cares’ on their app, that allows customers to order a hygiene Kit which includes a variety of handwashes and soaps.

Furthermore, Foodpanda has also given customers the option of Contact Free Delivery where they have to pick food themselves instead of the delivery guy handing it over to them, which will avoid human contact.

Alongside Foodpanda, some of the leading restaurants which are part of the Foodpanda network have also incorporated safety measures for customers by prioritizing hygiene of their employees and workspace. Through their social media platforms, these restaurants are making customers aware of what hygiene factors they have incorporated.

The following list has a number of restaurants that are supporting the cause of #Wedeliversafe, ensuring that a customer’s meal is in safe hands from the moment it leaves the restaurant to the time food reaches their house.

OPTP

Foodies don’t have to worry about munching on their favourite fries and burgers at home, since OPTP ensures proper safety measures from the time a meal is prepared till it reaches your doorstep.

Domino’s

If you’re craving for Pizza then Domino’s has surely got your back since the pizzeria believes in safe and hygienic deliveries. Ordering with Foodpanda cannot get any better since you’ll be paying half the price for it.

Pizza Hut

The management from Pizza Hut shared safety measures that have been incorporated by the restaurant to ensure health and safety of their customers. The pizza parlour is closed for dine in but open for deliveries and takeaways.

KFC

Part of the #Wedeliversafe clan, KFC assures its customers of the safety measures incorporated by their employees and customers only have to worry what to order. Preparation and delivery, leave that to KFC and Foodpanda.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s has locked down their Dine- in area temporarily as a preventive measure to fight Coronavirus. However, the fast food chain assures every one of the safety measures taken by their employees which include frequent handwashing, wearing facemasks and gloves, along with sanitizing the McDelivery bag after every use.

Burger O’Clock

Burger O’ Clock urges its customers to stay home during such a time and ensures safe deliveries with all safety measures incorporated by their employees during the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Toosoo

Home of the Classic Club Sandwiches, Tooso is ensuring safety and hygiene by incorporating the steps mentioned in the picture, with your favourite meals getting delivered at your doorstep by Foodpanda.

PITA

Famous for their Shawarmas, PITA has also joined the #Wedeliversafe clan, ensuring hygienic and authentic Shawarmas are delivered, that too with a flat 20% off.

Hardee’s Pakistan

Hardee’s Pakistan has shared some basic protective measures recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) on their social media handles, assuring their customers of the safety measures incorporated by their team and being part of #Wedeliversafe clan.

Burger King

Burger King has temporarily shut down restaurants across the country for Dine-in purposes, however, customers can still get food delivered and take away their meals. The burger joint also assures every one of all safety precautions practiced by employees as advised by government and public health agencies in Pakistan.

The #Wedeliversafe movement ensures hygiene and safety factors right from the point where an order is received till it is delivered to the customer’s house. Safety of everyone that is linked to Foodpanda, be it the delivery crew, employees, customers, restaurant partners and their staff, is the company’s top priority in this time of global pandemic and they are excelling at this.

The food delivery platform makes sure it works with restaurants that follow these safety measures especially at a time like this where panic surrounds every individual. But you can count on Foodpanda for all your food cravings as #TheyDeliverSafe.