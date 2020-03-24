Infinix Launches Hot 9 With Punch-Hole Display & 5,000 mAh Battery

The Infinix Hot 9 is the latest edition of the Chinese phone maker’s lineup of budget-friendly smartphones. It is a successor to last year’s Infinix Hot 8 and features a large display, a quad-camera setup, and costs no more than $147.

Design and Display

The Infinix Hot 9 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera in the top left corner. The bezels surrounding the display are significantly thin, giving the phone an appealing screen to body ratio.

The primary camera setup at the back includes 4 lenses in a vertical layout and a dual-LED flash unit beside it. The setup is housed in a rectangular-shaped module, which is the latest trend in the smartphone market.

Internals and Storage

The SoC powering the device is unclear, but some Indonesian publications have mentioned that the phone features the Helio P35 chipset, which is logical since the Infinix Hot 8 is powered by the Helio P22.

There is 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable with a microSD card.

Cameras

The main camera is a 16MP shooter alongside a pair of 2MP macro and low-light lenses and an additional depth sensor lens. The front-facing camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP lens.

Battery and Pricing

The phone packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery, but unfortunately, there is no support for fast charging so the device could easily take up to 2 and a half hours to charge from o to 100%.

The Inifnix Hot 9 will be available in Ocean Wave, Violet, Quetzal Cyan and Midnight Black color options and will go for $137 once it goes on sale.

Infinix Hot 9 Specifications