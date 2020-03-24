Proton X70 Can Now Be Seen on Pakistani Roads

This year will be pretty interesting for the Pakistan auto-sector due to fact that while we are seeing the sales drop constantly over the year and amongst all this, companies are looking to launch their new cars.

The Toyota Yaris has almost launched, we have seen BAIC’s D20 being road-tested and now are seeing pictures of Proton’s X70 SUV being road-tested. It is expected that the SUV will be hitting the local markets this year and will go head-to-head with the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. It was launched in 2016 in China and is sold in some markets under the name of Geely Boyue.

It is a stylish looking vehicle with DRLs in the base models and LED headlamps in the premium variants. The flagship variant will be fitted with a panoramic sunroof as well.

On the inside, it is loaded with features including steering-wheel controls, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, day-night rearview mirror, and an air purification system.

We have recently seen Geely announce a vehicle that can prevent coronavirus infections thanks to its advanced purification system.

The base variants are expected to have 6 speakers with the number increasing as you go up the spectrum.

In the international market, it comes with a 1.5L turbocharged engine or a 1.8L turbocharged but it is highly likely that we will see only the 1.5L variant in the market. It churns out 174-177hp coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.