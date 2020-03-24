Ramiz Raja Reveals His PSL 2020 Awards [Videos]

Former Pakistan captain, Ramiz Raja has picked his PSL 2020 winners, saying that the Lahore Qalandars would be his winning team whereas the second finalist would have been Multan Sultans.

Ramiz Raja has always supported his home side and the bias is also evident in his awards.

Talking about the end of the series awards, the commentator said that Multan’s skipper, Shan Masood is his captain of the tournament for his tactical captaincy, which he said was based on data.

Here are the other awards as per the 57-year-old:

Award Winner Team Best captain Shan Masood Multan Sultans Best bowling spell Samit Patel (4-1-5-4 vs QG) Lahore Qalandars Best ball Shaheen Shah Afridi (vs Moeen Ali) Lahore Qalandars Best catch Shaheen Shah Afridi Lahore Qalandars Best bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Lahore Qalandars Best pitch Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – Best match LQ vs KK Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings

However, Ramiz’s YouTube video didn’t have the answer for the best batsman of the tournament award.

What would be your picks? Let us know in the comments.