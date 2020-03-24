Redmi Launches K30 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 & 30x Hybrid Zoom

Redmi’s highly anticipated K series of flagship killer Smartphones has finally received its successor for 2020. The Redmi K30 Pro 5G is the flagship variant of last year’s Redmi K30/Poco X2 and for the first time ever, the series also includes and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition for enhanced camera capabilities.

Design and Display

The Redmi K30 Pro has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, a disappointing 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a full-screen display with no punch-hole cutouts or notches but a motorized pop-up front camera similar to the Redmi K20 Pro from last year.

The back has a circular quad-camera setup right above the singular LED flash unit.

Internals and Storage

The device features Qualcomm’s latest and greatest SoC, the 7nm Snapdragon 865 with a 2.84GHz octa-core processor and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1.

It also features the Adreno 650, which is currently the best mobile GPU available in Android smartphones.

Cameras

The main camera on the Redmi K30 Pro is a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor alongside a 13MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro shooter for close-up shots, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, on the other hand, swaps out the 5MP macro cam with a telephoto shooter capable of 3x optical zoom and 30x hybrid zoom.

The front-facing pop-up camera on both phones is a 20MP wide-angle lens that can capture HDR photos and record 1080p videos at 60 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

The phone features a massive 4,700 mAh battery that is also equipped with 33W fast charging and slower wireless charging. The Redmi K30 Pro will be available in Silver, Blue, Purple, and White color options and will start at $425 once it goes on sale on April 4.

The K30 Pro Zoom, however, will start at $535 and will cost $565 for more storage/RAM.

Redmi K30 Pro Specifications