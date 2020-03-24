Samsung Galaxy A31 Goes Official With 48 MP Quad Camera & Huge Battery

The 2020 versions of Samsung’s Galaxy A Smartphones are slowly trickling in and the latest one to join the fray is the Galaxy A31. Similar to its siblings, the Galaxy A31 is also a mid-range device with decent specifications across the board and a camera setup that looks strikingly similar to the Galaxy S20 series.

Design and Display

The Galaxy A31 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top for the selfie camera and a blazing-fast in-display fingerprint sensor.

The main camera setup at the back features 4 lenses arranged in an L shaped layout in a rectangular housing. The LED flash is also included inside the main camera module.

Internals and Storage

Samsung hasn’t revealed the device’s chipset yet, but earlier leaks suggest that the phone is powered by the Helio P65 SoC. The chipset can be coupled with two different memory configurations including 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

Cameras

The main camera on the phone is a 48MP shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and an additional 5MP macro lens for close-up shots.

The front camera inside the U-shaped notch is a 20MP shooter equipped with HDR capabilities and AI beauty modes.

Battery and Pricing

The battery compartment has a large 5,000 mAh power cell that supports 15W fast charging through the USB C port.

The Galaxy A31 will be available in Black, Blue, Red, and White color options and the price and availability for the device will be revealed soon.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications