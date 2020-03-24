Sharjeel Khan’s Ego Under Fire from Former World Cup Champion Batsman

Former Pakistan captain, Aamer Sohail, has identified the blueprint for Sharjeel Khan to make a comeback to the national side.

The 53-year-old has said that the explosive opening batsman has to put aside his ego and play for the team if he wants to wear the Green Shirt again.

What we do need to do, is to tell Sharjeel what is expected of him, which is not simply to try and hit every ball out of the park. He needs to put his ego away and think about what the team requires of him. If he can do all that then there is no issue in him being considered for recall to the Pakistan side.

Talking about Sharjeel’s performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Sohail said that he was slightly inconsistent, but, also admitted the fact that he plays this way.

In terms of his performance in PSL, I feel that he blew hot and cold and quite clearly, you cannot relate consistency with Sharjeel, and I suppose we have to accept that this is the way he plays his cricket.

Earlier, Waqar Younis had said that Sharjeel has to gain fitness if he wants to press for national selection. On the other hand, Mohammad Hafeez expressed his concerns over getting another player involved in the match-fixing back in the team.

Do you think Sharjeel should get another chance like Mohammad Amir? Let us know in the comments.