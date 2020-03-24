Spotted: BAIC is Already Testing the Cultus-Killer D-20 on Pakistani Roads

One of the biggest hits at the recently concluded Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2020 was the pavilion belonging to BAIC which showcased multiple cars they are planning to launch in the country.

Now, BAIC’s hatchback D-20 was seen on the roads being tested indicating that the company is gearing up to bring this car to the local market. Internationally, the car has two four-cylinder engine variants with 1300CC and the 1500CC engine capacity with both coming in either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-Speed automatic transmission.

ALSO READ

Cultus Killer? BAIC Unveils the D20 Hatchback for Pakistan

Interestingly, BAIC has partnered with multiple leading brands such as Mercedes-Benz to develop tech and the D-20 has some of the structural and technical parts like the B-class. Let’s see if these will be seen on the local version when it launches.

The 1300CC version churns our 102hp and the 1500CC boasts 116hp with both being naturally-aspirated petrol-powered engines fitted with EFI technology.

It is loaded with features such as ABS, Dual Air-bags, Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and ISOFIX child seat anchors and other standard ones.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below