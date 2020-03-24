Toyota, Suzuki & Yamaha Shut Down Car & Bike Production Plants in Pakistan

We have seen the impact of the Coronavirus on the global auto industry with plants shutting down, the cancellation of the Geneva Motor show amongst other things.

The virus has also had a huge impact on the local market as well with the launch of the Toyota Yaris being postponed and with the country heading towards a lockdown and army’s deployment.

As predicted, this has had a substantial effect on the local auto sector with multiple companies stating that they will be closing their plants and offices in Sindh to comply with the order of the lockdown implemented by the Sindh government.

Indus Motor Company Limited (IMCL), Pak Suzuki Motors Company Limited (PSML) and Yamaha Motor Pakistan (YMP) have announced that they will close their operations from today (24 March 2020) till 6th April 2020 or further orders.

Toyota has issued a public notice and has said that in a bid to “support the government in the uphill task of containing COVID19; we will close our production plant until further notice.” They have apologized to their customers for the delay in their orders but the safety of the people comes first.

Pak Suzuki has written a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange stating that till further notice, they will be closing all operations including the factory and showrooms.