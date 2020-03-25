Anti-Malaria Pills Do Not Cure Coronavirus, Cause Serious Side Effects: Experts

Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) instituted by the Punjab government has cautioned citizens to refrain from using drugs named chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus.

CEAG, in an official statement, stated that there is insufficient evidence that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can cure coronavirus.

Both drugs have detrimental consequences on one’s health and it is advised to exercise caution in using any drugs without prescription, the CEAG said.

Dr. Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, has also stated that hydroxychloroquine & chloroquine are not useful in treating coronavirus. Instead, the unprescribed consumption of these drugs can bear negative effects.

What are Hydroxychloroquine & Chloroquine?

Both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are prescription drugs used to prevent and treat malaria. Hydroxychloroquine is also beneficial in curing some auto-immune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Side Effects of Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine can result in following adverse conditions if taken without prescription:

Nausea

Headache

Stomach cramps

Loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Dizziness

Blurred vision

Overdose of both drugs can result in fast or irregular heartbeat, slow or shallow breathing, unwanted or uncontrolled muscle spasms, tongue and face twitching, fainting, seizures, and ultimately coma.

In case anyone exhibits symptoms of Coronavirus, call the COVID-19 National Helpline 1166. It is highly recommended to abstain from self-treatment of Coronavirus by consuming these medicines.