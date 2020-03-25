Dean Jones Reveals the Secrets He Shared With Babar Azam for T20 World Cup

Karachi Kings’ coach, Dean Jones has shared his thoughts on coaching the likes of Babar Azam in the 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Talking about his experience, the Australian great said that it was pure joy to coach Babar Azam. He revealed this in a Q&A session on Twitter earlier today.

Pure joy https://t.co/CkRtKFEdU9 — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

Although Babar wasn’t captaining Karachi Kings, the head coach did discuss the captaincy tactics with him with regards to the upcoming T20 World Cup.

I have spoken to Babar about this. How he should set up to each team. They his team needs to evolve/change to suit each opponent. Working out game plans.. etc. https://t.co/Hk4rTfJYv1 — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

In response to a question regarding Haider Ali’s comparison with Babar Azam, Jones termed the latter to be the backbone of the batting line-up while Haider wins in terms of flamboyancy.

Different styles.. Babar is the glue in the batting … Haider wins Momentum… https://t.co/ydexzgFrWW — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

Answering a question, the former Australian cricketer said that Sharjeel is working hard on his fitness. Earlier, he had expressed his opinion on him, saying Sharjeel must be in the team for the T20 World Cup.

Sharjeel is sending me videos everyday on his fitness. He knows what I expect and he is doing it. https://t.co/3Isi8bMRm6 — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

