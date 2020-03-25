Pakistan is Developing Its Own Coronavirus Vaccine Under Fawad Chaudhry’s Task Force

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has formed a committee named ‘Scientific Task Force on COVID-19’ to coordinate research on coronavirus in the country.

In a twitter post, Fawad Chaudhry notified the constitution of the committee.

وزارت سائنس نے ڈاکٹر عطاآلرحمنٰ کی سربراھی میں کمیٹی تشکیل دی ہے، یہ کمیٹی کرونا ویکسین اور اس سے متعلقہ دیگر امور پر ریسرچ coordinate کرے گی اور عالمی سطح پر ریسرچ اداروں کی معاونت بھی حاصل کرے گی۔ اس کے علاوہ سائنس فاونڈیشن DATA ریسرچ شروع کر رہی ہے کئ اہم سوالات کے جواب چاہئیں pic.twitter.com/35JmrXj1p9 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 24, 2020

Led by Prof Atta ur Rahman, the Scientific Task Force on COVID-19 has been tasked to develop a vaccine for coronavirus which has claimed nearly 19,000 lives worldwide.

Other members of the committee include Prof Dr. Javed Akram, Prof Dr. Shazna Khalid, Prof Al Fareed Zafar, Prof Iqbal Choudhry, Prof Dr. Khalid Khan, and Prof Mariam Riaz Tarar.

The 7-member committee will also seek input from research institutes around the world on the development of the coronavirus vaccine.

Scientific Task Force on COVID-19 will be reporting directly to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Ministry for Science and Technology will also launch a Science Data Research Foundation to ascertain the answers to other significant questions, wrote Fawad.