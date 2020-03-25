Govt Suspends All Flight Operations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Government of Pakistan has decided to suspend domestic flight operations from March 26 to April 2, according to official notification.

The decision has been taken following the enactment of lockdown across the country in an attempt to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Spokesperson of the Aviation Division said that all domestic, chartered, and private flights will remain suspended during the said period.

However, airlines would be allowed to carry out cargo operations in routine, the spokesperson has confirmed.

Any flight with special authorization from the federal and provincial governments will be exempted from the suspension order.

Previously, the federal government had also announced to suspend all international flights till April 4 – to and from Pakistan – amid the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country.