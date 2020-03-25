Govt to Provide Rs. 12,000 Each to Millions Affected by Coronavirus Lockdown

Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, has revealed that the government will financially support the poor segment of the society during the lockdown forced by Coronavirus pandemic.

The PTI-led federal government has approved ‘Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program’ to support 10 million Pakistanis. Under the program, Rs.12,000 will be distributed among 10 million people. An estimated 67 million people will benefit from the emergency relief program.

As per details, the emergency program will provide Rs. 3,000 to each family over the next four months.

10 million people have been divided into three categories.

4.5 million existing Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries

3 million people who earned Rs.20,000 or less before the lockdown.

2.5 million people will be selected by Ehsaas SMS route.

3 million people will be identified via the national socio-economic database. Whereas, an SMS campaign will be started soon that will establish the eligibility of 2.5 million people.

The government will be using data analytics in order to ensure the program remains transparent and not get abused, said Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Besides, the government has also decided to enforce precautionary measures at the cash distribution sites. It includes hand washing and disinfectants, new currency notes, and distancing in queues.

Dr. Sania Nishtar will address a press conference in the coming days to explain to the public about how the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program will be implemented nationwide.