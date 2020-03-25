NTC Staff Stands Determined in the Wake of Coronavirus Challenge

Managing Director NTC, Brig. (R) Viqar Rashid Khan appreciated the resolute efforts of NTC staff for providing uninterrupted 24/7 ICT services to all the government departments and offices under the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Managing Director NTC visited the field staff to observe and applaud their tireless efforts in providing uninterrupted Data and Telecom services to the most sensitive institutions at this critical time.

Their services are crucial to uphold the operational integrity of some of the most integral institutes, especially hospitals, public service organizations and government offices throughout the country.

It is also noteworthy that in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic, the availability of SEHAT TAHAFFUZ HELPLINE 1166 to the public has been further enhanced by NTC for the public ease.

NTC stands shoulder to shoulder with the Government of Pakistan in the fight against Coronavirus and will continue to discharge its legal obligations under this difficult time.

It is also worth mentioning that NTC is the only Government owned Telecom/ICT Service provider responsible to provide these services to all Public Departments throughout Pakistan, which goes to further cement their essence in such challenging times.