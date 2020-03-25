Pakistan Reached 1000th Coronavirus Case Faster Than Italy

Pakistan has now crossed 1000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. The speed at which the Coronavirus cases are being reported is alarming.

To put it into perspective, Pakistan has reported its 1000th case faster than Italy, which is now the epicenter of the disease.

Italy had reported its first case of Coronavirus on Jan 30 while Pakistan reported its case on 26 February.

It only took 29 days for Pakistan to confirm its 1000th case. Whereas, Italy had confirmed just over 600 cases in the first 29 days after the confirmation of the first case.

In fact, Italy crossed the 1000th mark on March 7th, 38 days after the first reported case. Now, Italy has witnessed around 7,000 deaths and 70,000 people are infected due to Coronavirus. The number is expected to rise given the huge elderly population of the country.

Pakistan has enforced strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Considering the lack of healthcare facilities in the country, things can turn gloomy for Pakistan if the public does not observe these restrictions.