Pakistani Girls Launch a COVID-19 Dashboard in 100+ Languages

Two Pakistani girls have launched a coronavirus dashboard that provides the latest updates on the pandemic from around the globe.

Hafsa Usmani and Rida Shoaib co-developed the ‘Covid19 Tracker’ which offers users the option to view the information in more than 100 languages.

Hafsa, a graduate of FAST-NU and Masters in Computer Science, has designed and programmed the Covid19 Tracker. While data source research and testing have been done by Rida, an MBA from the Lahore School of Economics.

Covid19 Tracker is updated daily with data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The motivation for the launch of Covid19 Tracker stems from the fact that widespread misinformation during a pandemic can result in panic everywhere, said Hafsa.

“Therefore, we took it upon ourselves to offer authentic updates on the number of confirmed cases and deaths due to Coronavirus globally in nearly every major language spoken around the world,” stated Rida.