Pakistan’s Coronavirus Tally Nears 1,000 as Islamabad Joins Provinces in Lockdown

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan, which stands at 990 as of 9.00 am on March 25, is expected to cross the 1,000 mark later in the day. Sindh remains the worst hit with most reported cases, followed by Punjab, Balochistan, AJK/GB, KP, and Islamabad.

Islamabad has begun its shutdown as well after the capital administration announced a partial lockdown in the city late Tuesday. All public transport and hospital OPDs have been suspended and shopping malls, restaurants, private offices have been shuttered as well. Public offices will operate between 10am to 4pm and the metro bus service will only operate between 8:30am to 10.00am and 3:00pm to 5:30pm.

As new cases continue to flock in, PM Imran Khan maintains his stance that a curfew will impact the poor the most and is possible to do without. While briefing the media on Tuesday, he announced a comprehensive multi-sectoral Rs1.2 trillion COVID-19 package that slashed petrol prices and announced stipends and relief packages for the people and businesses.

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to shock the world. Italy’s coronavirus death toll rose by 743 in one day to 6,820. Deaths in Spain also surged by 514 in one day bringing its cumulative toll to 2,696. India announced a complete nationwide lockdown on Tuesday for 21 days as the situation aggravates in the country of 1.3 billion people.

The disease is accelerating in the US too with the country reporting third-highest number of confirmed cases globally. The WHO has already warned that the US could be the next COVID-19 epicenter.

10.00 am Daraz Shrinks Operations, Limits Shopping to Essentials Only Daraz has announced suspension of its Pakistan Day Sale and has stopped deliveries ‘until further notice’. “Until we have more clarity, we have also reduced the assortment available through Daraz,” an email to a customer read. The company, however, will continue the sale of essential items such as health & cleaning products and household groceries with ‘extended delivery times’. 9.00 am POL Prices Slashed by Rs15 2.00 am Punjab Reports 31 New Cases 31 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 296. CM Usman Buzdar shared the new numbers in a tweet with complete breakdown. I can confirm that currently there are 296 positive cases of #COVID19 in Punjab.

65 are in Lahore, 20 in Gujrat, Gujranwala 8, Jhelum 16, Rawalpindi 2, Multan 3, Faisalabad 2, Mandibahuddin 1, Narowal 1, RYK 1, Sargodha 1 and DGK quarantine have 176 cases. #StayAtHomeSaveLives — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) March 24, 2020 1.00 am All Domestic Flight Operations Suspended Till April 2 The government on Tuesday announced the suspension of all domestic flight operations with the exception of cargo and special flights till April 2. The move comes as part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. A statement from the Civil Aviation Authority said that the government had “decided to suspend all types of domestic scheduled/non-scheduled, chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations with effect from Thursday, March 26, at 6:00am up to April 02, 2020.” 12.00 am Islamabad Locks Down As announced by the capital administration, a lockdown has begun in Islamabad. During the lockdown: All shopping malls, restaurants, and markets will remain closed

All public transport will be suspended

All gatherings will be suspended

Private offices will also remain shut

Public offices will operate between 10am to 4pm

OPDs in all hospitals will be suspended

Metro bus will operate between 8:30am to 10.00am and 3:00pm to 5:30pm

