‘Proud Hindu’ Danish Kaneria Slams ‘Sleeping PCB’

Former cricketer, Danish Kaneria, who has been in the news recently for religious discrimination, has bashed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not taking his case seriously.

The disgraced cricketer, who was banned for life in 2012 by the England Cricket Board (ECB) for his act of spot-fixing alongside his Essex teammate Mervyn Westfield.

Taking to Twitter, Kaneria requested the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take note. He also claimed that he was being dealt with this way because he is a proud Hindu. He pointed out that if everyone else can get their bans to be lifted, why is he not getting the same treatment.

Pakistan cricket Board sleeping in my case Bec Iam Proud Hindu Jai Ambey ,Bhagwan have mercy on me hope Imran Khan the PM of Pakistan will help I request ,sub ka hoga accept why not mine — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) March 23, 2020

A year ago, Kaneria finally admitted his role in the spot-fixing scandal, saying:

My name is Danish Kaneria and I admit that I was guilty of the two charges brought against me by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2012. I have become strong enough to make this decision, because you cannot live a life with lies.

Danish Kaneria has 276 international wickets to his name for Pakistan from 2000-2010.

