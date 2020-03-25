Redmi Launches an Enormous 98″ Smart TV

Redmi’s recent launch event saw the debut of the flagship killer Redmi K30 Pro alongside a few other noteworthy announcements. One of these announcements was for the Redmi Smart TV Max, which is a massive 4K TV sized at a whopping 98-inches.

The 98-inch Redmi Smart TV Max is so big that its official product page includes dimensions for standard doors and stairs to make sure customers will be able to fit the giant screen into the house. It is 13.6% bigger than a standard single bed mattress and is almost the size of a table tennis table.

The TV has an LCD panel with 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and support for 85% of the NTSC color gamut. It comes with a plethora of image quality tuning features including MEMC motion compensation, HDR with 192 dynamic backlight zones, and a ninth-generation image engine.

Hardware specifications include a custom 12nm Amlogic T972 chipset with four Cortex A55 CPU cores and a Mali G31MP2 GPU. There is also 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage available on the TV.

The smart TV boots Xiaomi’s custom PatchWall software on top of the Android TV OS. This also allows the TV to act as a hub for all Xiaomi smart gadgets.

The Redmi Smart TV Max will go for sale on April 9 for $2835, which is much lower than most 98 inch TVs out there.