Sindh Govt. Launches Mobile Service to Provide Free Ration

On Tuesday, the Sindh government announced the launch of a mobile service to provide ration to the needy and daily wagers affected by the ongoing global pandemic.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, during a meeting at CM House, said, “We will dedicate a number for this cause. Those who need ration can text the number.”

The government will generate a number that will be sent to everyone via SMS. Those who need food supplies can text the number for the ration, and the committee will get in touch with them.

* ہم ایک موبائل سروس شروع کر رہے ہیں، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ سید مراد علی شاہ * ایک نمبر ہم عوام کو دینگے اور جس کو راشن چاہئے وہ ایس ایم ایس کردے، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) March 24, 2020

Sindh Chief Minister has urged philanthropists to come forward and help in these difficult times. He said:

I want daily wagers and needy to be helped on priority in this campaign. I also want no duplication so that maximum number of people can be helped.

Last week, CM Murad placed orders to the provincial authorities to distribute ration bags amongst the needy. According to his statement, two million ration bags, including rice, flour, sugar, oil, tea, milk, spices, and three types of lentils, will be distributed to those in need.

For proper distribution of the ration bags, a warehouse is being established. It will be ensured that every house receives one ration bag. Moreover, to avoid duplication, houses that receive the ration will be marked.

Other than this, the CM has also ordered the setting up of a helpline where the needy can register themselves for these bags. The ration will be supplied after proper verification.