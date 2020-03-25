Govt is Launching a New National TV Channel Within a Week

The government has decided to launch a national TV channel in collaboration with PTV dedicated for the delivery of education to mitigate academic losses due to the closure of educational institutes in the country.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage convened to discussed alternate educational content delivery mechanisms during coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The ministry’s spokesperson said that it was decided that to mitigate academic losses, the ministry will launch a national TV channel dedicated for the delivery of education.

It was agreed that the content will be developed in partnership with various education service providers free of cost, for which interest has been solicited. Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will establish emergency learning carters, where subject specialists will review and schedule the content.

The minister will review the progress on a daily basis and it is expected that the channel will start broadcasting in the 1st half of April.

Briefing in this regard will also be given to all provinces in the education ministers’ conference on 26th March. The Minister has also acknowledged the efforts of all officials/staff engaged in the process.