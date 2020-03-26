Aleem Dar Offers Free Food at His Restaurant Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

With lockdown in almost all parts of the country, the daily wagers are facing the heat. While they are finding it difficult to get two meals a day, people like Aleem Dar and a number of celebrities are distributing ration bags among the needy to fight the crisis.

ICC’s Elite Panel umpire, Aleem Dar, has joined the noble cause. The world record holder is serving free food to the jobless people especially the daily wagers at his restaurant, Dar’s Delighto in Lahore.

Dar admitted that these are trying times and the well-off people have to come up with such initiatives to ward off the prevailing crisis.

It is a very challenging time especially for the poor people of our society. We are distributing free food for jobless and deserving people in this hour of need outside our restaurant between 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm.

“The present crisis expects from all of us to come forward and contribute as much as we can. We can defeat coronavirus and persisting crisis through combined efforts”, he added.

What are your thoughts on the gesture? Let us know in the comments.