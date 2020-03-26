All You Need to Know About OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro

The highly anticipated OnePlus 8 series of flagship phones is expected to arrive by mid-April this year and weeks ahead of its launch the entire spec sheet of the pair has been leaked.

Ishan Agarwal, a notable tipster on Twitter has leaked detailed specifications for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro and both the devices appear to have significant differences.

Design and Display

The OnePlus 8 Pro will have a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The base OnePlus 8, on the other hand, will have a smaller 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 90hz refresh rate. Both of them may have a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

There will be a quad-camera setup at the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro and a triple camera setup on the base OnePlus 8. Both of them are expected to be vertically aligned in the center.

Internals and Storage

Both devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and will have 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 but will have differences in terms of RAM. The base OnePlus 8 will have 8 to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro will have 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5.

Cameras

The quad-camera setup on the OnePlus 8 Pro will consist of a 48MP main camera, an additional 48MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro camera.

The triple camera setup on the vanilla OnePlus 8 will swap out the secondary 48MP lens with a 16MP lens and will have a 2MP macro camera instead. Both devices will have a 16MP front-facing camera in the punch-hole cutout.

Battery

The OnePlus 8 will have a 4300 mAh battery while the 8 Pro will have a slightly larger 4,500 mAh power cell. Both of them will be equipped with 30W fast wired charging, 30W wireless charging, 3W reverse wireless charging.

Pricing and availability for the OnePlus 8 series have not been revealed yet but we will update this space as soon as the information surfaces.