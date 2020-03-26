Bank Alfalah Clears the Air by Announcing Risk Mitigation Strategy in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Bank Alfalah issued a statement signifying that they are aware of circulating news regarding the potential spread of CoronaVirus within its locations.

As per the bank’s protocol, any employee exhibiting flu-like symptoms in the workplace is being asked to immediately return home, go into self isolation and seek medical assistance. This is being followed by a thorough disinfection and deep cleaning exercise of the premises on priority basis.

As per their statement, the same protocol had also been followed at the Shahdin Manzil Branch, which had been operating with the essential workforce only. In the said branch, one of the employees had reported possible flu-like symptoms and was instructed to self-isolate and seek medical assistance.

The employee is awaiting his test results and Bank Alfalah wishes him good health and a speedy recovery regardless of the outcome. To further minimize exposure, the essential staff present at the Shahdin Manzil Branch has also been instructed to stay home, practice self-isolation for a particular period of time, and get medical attention in case of surfacing any symptoms.

The same protocol is being followed at all Bank Alfalah branches across Pakistan. Bank Alfalah has already implemented a policy to operate the branches with reduced staff to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure to employees and customers alike.

This also ensures that in any unfortunate circumstance, each location has a contingency team prepared to take over and ensure continuity of operations. To this end, employees have been instructed by the bank to proactively report to their line managers in case they exhibit any flu-like symptoms.

The bank shows a great degree of commitment to serving the customers and protect our staff, even in these unprecedented and challenging times and urges the public to cooperate with them for their own safety.