CM Buzdar Announces Risk Allowance for Nurses & Doctors

Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister of Punjab has announced that all medical personnel active in the treatment of coronavirus patients will be given risk allowance equivalent of one salary including Doctors, Nurses, Medical Staff and others. The CM announced this while briefing the media after heading the meeting of a cabinet committee on dealing with the coronavirus.

These salaries will release under a special risk allowance. According to the information available, the CM lauded the efforts of the doctors, nurses, medical staff and other personnel stating that their actions in these times of need will always be remembered.

During the media briefing, he informed about the current number of coronavirus patients in the Punjab which has reached 312 and the progress made on the quarantine facilities and other measures taken to deal with the crisis.

