Coronavirus: Pakistan’s Struggle Continues As Cases Jump Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed the 1,000 mark on Wednesday

The number of recoveries has also risen to 24 in Pakistan

On Wednesday, eighth coronavirus death was reported in Rawalpindi

A fatwa from Jamia Al Azhar bans congregational prayers amid outbreak

IMF, World Bank have called for suspending debt payments by poor nations

Global coronavirus deaths have crossed 21,000, mostly in Europe

Italy reported another 683 deaths on Wednesday rising its toll to 7,503

Spain recorded over 700 deaths in one day surpassing China in death toll

Cases in the USA crossed 68,000 with its toll crossing 1,000

With cities locked down, movement restricted, and nearly all social & commercial activities suspended, coronavirus cases in Pakistan maintained an upward trajectory as the country’s tally crossed the 1,000 mark on Wednesday. Another coronavirus death was reported in Rawalpindi which took Pakistan’s death toll to 8 so far. PM Imran urged provinces to ‘reassess’ complete lockdowns as they could be detrimental to the country’s economy.

PIA on Wednesday announced that it will operate special flights to Canada and the UK on humanitarian grounds to transport the people stuck in Pakistan. On PM Imran Khan’s instructions, PIA also announced resumption of flights from Islamabad to Skardu & Gilgit as the region is heavily dependent on aerial contact for its basic necessities and emergency situations. All other domestic and international flight operations are suspended in the country till April 2.

Following a fatwa from Jamia Al Azhar that banned congregational prayers amid the COVID-19 outbreak, President Arif Alvi urged Pakistani religious scholars to do the same. Pakistani clerics, however, refused to oblige announcing the continuation of mass prayers, including the mandatory five-time and Friday prayers, in all mosques across Pakistan.

In another development, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Wednesday called for governments to put a hold on debt payments from the world’s poorest nations so they can battle the coronavirus pandemic. “The World Bank Group and the IMF believe it is imperative at this moment to provide a global sense of relief for developing countries as well as a strong signal to financial markets,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases and deaths continued to see a global surge. Spain overtook China in coronavirus deaths recording over 700 deaths in just 24 hours taking its toll to 3,647. Italy too recorded another 683 deaths on Wednesday which took its toll to 7,503. The pandemic continued to accelerate in the US with the country’s tally crossing 68,000 and its toll going past 1,000 on Wednesday.

Here are the latest updates.

10.00 am 12 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Balochistan 12 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Balochistan, according to government spokesperson Liaqat Shahwani. He added that another 165 test results were awaited while samples of 1,445 people were taken so far. 1.00 am Punjab reports 11 new cases Confirmed #COVID19 cases in Punjab are 323. 176 Zaireen in DGK and 4 in Multan Quarantine tested positive so far. Lahore has 80, Gujrat 21, Gujranwala 8, Jhelum 19, Rawalpindi 4, Multan 3, Faisalabad 3 and MBD, Narowal, RYK, Sargodha, Attock have 1 case each. #StayHomeStaySafe — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) March 25, 2020

