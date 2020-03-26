Customers Rage as Emirates Refuses Full Refunds on Cancelled Tickets

With business going down and the responsibility of feeding the employees amid global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airlines across the world have had to rethink their strategies.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest airlines, Emirates has resorted to cheap tactics. As per public reports, Emirates is forcing people to have their booked tickets for suspended flights to be converted into vouchers for use within 12 months rather than offering a full refund.

A user revealed that he tried raising the matter on Twitter, however, he was surprised to see there were many like him waiting for a positive response from the airline.

I posted a rant on their twitter account, calling them out for being greedy. Surprisingly, their twitter feed is lined with many asking them to refund them and stopping this nonsense.

Here are some of the tweets where the users are saying the same thing:

@emirates how can you claim “we are in this together” when just 8 hours ago you changed your guidelines and are not offering full refunds any longer? How is making me pay to cancel a flight you are not able to operate make me liable for the cost of the cancellation? #fraud — Alice SA (@a1ic3a1ic3) March 18, 2020

Booked to travel to UAE on 25th March. May I please have a full refund under your Conditions of Carriage Article 10.2, – you state that where you cancel, a full refund including all fees, taxes and surcharges will be repaid to passengers? #emiratesrefunds Thank you. Tried DMs. — Ann Williamson (@violetta_ann) March 22, 2020

@emirates you hypocrites 3 days ago you were issuing refunds in full for suspended flights destinations. Overnight you updated your website advising Refunds are now as per ticket fare rules, penalising customers with a fee of $500.00 per ticket congratulations greedy airline — Karton Sebane P/L (@KartonSebane) March 18, 2020

@emirates Whilst a travel voucher is a good gesture, not all of can travel again until after June 2021 for various reasons. Given the extra-ordinary circumstances, a refund should be given no questions asked if passengers request. Do the right thing for your loyal customers. — keyboard warrior (@therealtriggerr) March 22, 2020

Dear @Emirates, this is NOT okay to cancel flights and not offering a free REFUND.

This is NOT okay to make money on our backs and taking advantage of this terrible situation.

You should be ashamed. — 💀Queen Mathilde💀 (@divinemorue) March 21, 2020

Two flights cancelled. No refund and I have to pay a cancellation fee for my own flight that was cancelled. £1,700 wasted. @emirates DISGUSTING — Fen (@fenisstuck) March 24, 2020

Emirates and Skyscanner and the company you used.I paid £720 for a flight but I do not wish to travel as I will be put in https://t.co/oO1UyI5pBu are offering me a £92 refund, disgraceful that you continue to profit in this crisis & punish me financially. #EmiratesAirLine #corona — madonna (@madonna98650130) March 18, 2020

Feeling bitterly let down by Emirates holidays. Due to covid 19 my holiday has been cancelled not Emirates fault but not mine either. Emirates will only offer me a credit note rather than a full cash refund which they should be doing as per their t&cs. — William Strang (@WilliamStrang4) March 23, 2020

@EmiratesSupport I need a reply to my DM.

Reading through everyone’s tweets to you, you are trying to get people to cancel so Emirates still get £200! You should be giving full refunds if countries have issued bans to other countries. This is awful customer service! Shocking! — Trinity Maloy (@TrinityMaloy) March 18, 2020

The company has avoided issuing a public response. However, people have been contacted in private chats. Some of the customers have shared Emirates’ official response on the matter via screenshots.

However, anyone who uses the link to get a refund has to pay a cancellation fee even though it was the airline that canceled the flight due to unforeseen circumstances.

@emirates utterly disappointed in what I used to think was the best airline! On our honeymoon, they cancel our flights (understandable) with no notification, no alternatives and then tell us we have to pay a cancellation fee if we want a refund. Excuse me? You cancelled not us!! — Michael Heneghan (@MikeheneMichael) March 25, 2020

Hi Fabbiha5, we can issue a travel voucher for the value you paid for your ticket. Submit your request through this form: https://t.co/FOWRmw3xrf If you opt for the refund of the ticket, the cancellation fees will apply. For travel agency issued tickets, contact your agent 1/2 — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 26, 2020

While everyone is in desperate need of cash and supplies during lockdown days, not returning the money to the people is backfiring big time for the UAE-based airline.

A ticket worth a few hundred dollars won’t mean anything to the multi-billion dollar company, however, it can help an individual stock up the necessary items at home during these testing times.

Do you think Emirates should refund the tickets instead of offering vouchers to be used later? Let us know in the comments.