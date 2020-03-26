Everything You Need to Know About Huawei P40 & P40 Pro [Leak]

The Chinese tech giant Huawei is all geared up to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone series, i.e., P40, on 26th March. However, Roland Quandt, an infamous leakster, has already published a complete roundup of the specifications we can expect.

The information covers Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Lite. Hence, as far as the specifications of the Huawei P40 Pro Premium are concerned, we still might be in for a surprise.

Design and Display

Design-wise, both the models are reminiscent of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20. The difference between the two is an added rear camera sensor on the Huawei P40 Pro and a curved display (flat display on P40).

The Smartphones will be available in White, Gold, Black, and Silver colors.

Huawei P40 will be the smallest, featuring a 6.1-inch dual punch hole OLED display with 1080p+ resolution. The Huawei P40 Pro, on the other hand, will come with a larger 6.58-inch dual punch hole OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1200 x 2640 pixels resolution.

Internals and Storage

Internally, both smartphones will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset with 8 GB RAM.

As far as on-board storage is concerned, the Huawei P40 will feature only one variant with 128 GB storage while the P40 Pro will have two variants, i.e., 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Both phones will launch with Android 10 and will rely on Huawei’s AppGallery for applications.

Cameras

The Huawei P40 Pro will come with a quad-sensor rear camera with two RYYB sensors. The primary sensor will be a 50MP “UltraVision” camera with OIS joined by a 40MP RYYB sensor, a 12 MP telephoto module, and a depth sensor. On the front, it will come with a 32MP selfie camera accompanied by a depth sensor and a 3D sensor.

The Pro variant will have the ability to record 4K video with its rear and front cameras. It will also have a SuperSensing zoom feature that will offer up to 50x hybrid zoom.

The Huawei P40 will come with a similar setup. The only difference is that the telephoto sensor goes down to 8 MP, and instead of the telephoto and depth sensor, it will feature a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it ditches the 3D sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The Huawei P40 will pack a 3,800mAh with support for 22.5W fast charging. The Pro version, on the other hand, will come with a 4,200mAh battery supporting SuperCharge.

The pricing details are not known yet. However, it is expected that the Huawei P40 Pro will start at €1,000.

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro Specifications