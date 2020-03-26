Netflix Reduces Traffic on Pakistani Networks by 25% to Ease Congestion

In order to match increased demand, Netflix has removed the highest bandwidth streams in Pakistan, as well as across Europe and the UK.

The decision has been taken in order to reduce traffic so that more users can avail the service.

In an email statement issued on Thursday, Ken Florance, the Vice-President of Content Delivery at Netflix, said: “Given the crisis, we’ve developed a way to reduce Netflix’s traffic on telecommunications networks by 25% while also maintaining the quality of our service. So consumers should continue to get the quality that comes with their plan — whether it’s Ultra-High, High or Standard Definition.

ALSO READ

Netflix is Down Around the World Due to Surge in Viewerbase

Netflix said that it wants to help ensure that the Internet continues to work well during this crisis.

Netflix typically has many different streaming options for a single title within each resolution. This action means they have simply removed the highest bandwidth streams.

So whether you paid for Ultra-High Definition (UHD), High Definition (HD), or Standard Definition (SD), that’s the quality you should continue to get (depending on your device).

ALSO READ

YouTube Will Now Stream at 480p For Everyone

Netflix has developed Open Connect – which puts its own content servers closer to its members’ homes. This ensures it can deliver it faster, and at better quality, while using less Internet capacity, the statement read.