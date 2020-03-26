Oppo Extended the Warranty Period by 2 Months For All Products

During these times of lockdown within Pakistan due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Oppo considering it a corporate social responsibility, has extended the warranty for all its products by 2 months. Warranties expiring on the 26th of March 2020, will now expire on 26th May 2020 and so on.

Consumers can check the status of their warranty easily on Oppo’s website by entering in the IMEI number. The 2-month extension is a first of its kind initative. With this promise, Oppo, re-affirms its focus on product quality and reliability backed by robust investments in product research, and development.

The company aspires to offer value to their customers. In doing so, the company tries to bring up front and a closer experience that revolves around clarity.

Oppo considers its valued customer’s safety a topmost priority amid such a crisis. Oppo is taking appropriate measures to make its consumer’s at ease and provide complete safety to its employees.