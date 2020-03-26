POF Starts Producing Thousands of Reusable Masks & Disinfectants

Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production informed the media that Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), in a bid to help the fight against the Coronavirus has started producing disinfectant and fabric masks on a large scale.

The Minister, while talking to the media, said that the factory can produce 25,000 masks and 10,000 liters of disinfectant daily. She added that the face masks will be produced with special fabrics that will allow them to be re-used and be washable. She lauded the efforts of the ordnance factory and added that it will enhance the national efforts against the virus.

Senator Murtaza Wahab, spokesperson to the Sindh government, said that that province will keep 200,000 N95 face masks sent by the Chinese giant Alibaba and disperse the rest of the stock amongst the provinces. Earlier, he had confirmed on twitter that the Sindh Government had been sent 500,000 masks in total by China.