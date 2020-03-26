PSO Offers its Support to The People Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Being the nation’s own oil marketing company, PSO stands with the people of Pakistan during these challenging times as COVID-19 grips the entire country.

The company has joined hands with different welfare organizations to provide ration bags with food, groceries, and basic hygiene products to vulnerable families and daily wage workers in numerous cities across Pakistan.

Hospitals have been provided testing kits and medical equipment to help deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients in major cities. Front line healthcare workers have been equipped with protective gowns and masks as they work round the clock to deal with the outbreak.

Along with the establishment of numerous hand washing and sanitizing points in collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Karachi, PSO is also working with various ambulance service providers and extending support in terms of fuel through DigiCash cards as they cater to Coronavirus patients.

While talking about the situation, Syed Muhammad Taha, MD & CEO, PSO said that:

As the nation’s largest Oil Marketing Company, PSO is cognizant of its responsibility and is fully committed to doing everything possible to help the people of Pakistan. All stakeholders including contractors, suppliers, and dealers have been asked to ensure safe operations at all times. We stand fast with the nation in this time of trial, and we will do our utmost to help our country recover from this situation. Insha-Allah, we will emerge a stronger and more unified nation.

The company’s Board of Management endorsed the support and relief endeavors undertaken and committed to further facilitate the front line healthcare workers and those directly affected by the virus.

All PSO fuel stations nationwide are open to cater to the fueling needs of the law enforcement agencies, ambulances and others on the road. Meanwhile, the company has issued internal safety guidelines for all of its employees, ensuring strict enforcement of precautionary measures.

PSO will do its utmost to help Pakistan recover from this crisis.