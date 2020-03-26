Saudi Govt’s Letter to Pakistan Raises Doubts Over Hajj This Year

According to media reports, the Saudi government has asked Pakistan not to enter into Hajj agreements citing fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hajj agreement is to help arrange food, shelter and travel for the pilgrims from the country. Dr. Muhammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, Saudi Minister, has written a letter to Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs asking them not to sign such agreements until the “direction of Covid-19 is clear”.

The letter has been received today by the Religious Affairs Ministry in Pakistan and it goes on to say that the Saudi government is monitoring the developments and will brief about any future course of action after.

As per reports, after receiving the letter, the Ministry has stopped all work on the Hajj agreements.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.