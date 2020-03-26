Unlike Other Countries, Most Coronavirus Patients in Pakistan Are Young: SAPM

While the Covid-19 cases in China have been majorly found amongst the elderly aged 65 and above but in the case of Pakistan, the majority of the cases are involving people between the ages of 21-30 years.

Dr. Zafar Mirza, PM’s Special Assistant on Health said, “Twenty-four percent of the confirmed cases in Pakistan so far are between 21 to 30 years of age. This constitutes a majority of the cases. The pattern is unlike other countries where cases mostly comprise older people,” while speaking during his media briefing on Wednesday.

While the SAPM failed to share a complete picture with regards to the virus trend in the country, it is easy to conclude that no one is immune to the virus regardless of age.

Furthermore, new data from the US and Europe shows that young adults are not that immune to the virus with 705 of the first 2,500 cases in the US were aged 20-44. Although, complication and ICU admissions among the younger population is lower as compared to the elderly.

Dr. Rana Safdar, Chief Epidemiologist at the National Institute of Health while talking to the media said, “The fact that Pakistan has a higher young population as compared to China and many other affected countries, explains why a majority of the confirmed cases in Pakistan constitute young adults.”