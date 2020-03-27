All of Senate Donates Salaries to Help Authorities Tackle Coronavirus

In an encouraging development, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has announced to donate his 3-month salary to an emergency relief fund set up to help authorities tackle the Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

Chairman Senate said in an official statement:

It is time to make crucial decisions and contribute generously to intensify the fight against the pandemic.

Sadiq Sanjrani has requested all citizens to stay home and respect all the measures enforced by the government to contain the spread of the disease.

The Chairman has also urged philanthropists to step forward at a challenging time and help augment the government’s efforts aimed at fighting the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Senators and employees at the senate secretariat have also announced to contribute towards the fight against the disease.

According to details, all Senators will donate 1 month salary to the emergency relief fund. Grade 20 to 22 employees will donate their 5 days salary, grade 17 to 19 will donate 3 days salary, and grade 7 to 16 employees will donate 1-day salary to the fund.