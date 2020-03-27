‘Hafeez Has Achieved Nothing, is Just an Average Player’: Former Pakistan Cricketer

Former Pakistan cricketer, Tanvir Ahmed, has slammed Mohammad Hafeez following his remarks on Sharjeel Khan’s possible return to the national team. He believes that if Salman Butt and Mohammad Amir can be allowed to play, Sharjeel Khan also deserves a second chance.

You have played cricket for such a long time but achieved nothing so far in your career.

In his YouTube video, the 41-year-old said that Hafeez has no right to say anything about another cricketer, especially during his playing days.

My question to Hafeez is that what does he think of himself? Are you PCB? Is everything in your hands? It is not his job to comment on who should be selected.

Talking about Hafeez’s performances, the former fast bowler said that he needs to work on his own game and prove his worth.

He needs to improve his own performance first and prove that he is a top-class cricketer.

Tanvir further criticized the senior cricketers, who he thinks tend to say anything they want despite being average cricketers even after playing 10-12 years.

What I fail to understand is why do our senior players, who have never been able to become superstars, give such statements. Maybe they think that they have achieved a lot by just playing for 10-12 years and can say anything they want.

He also said that Hafeez doesn’t deserve to be in the team after his dismal performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

“If he does not like this [playing alongside tainted cricketers], then he can leave cricket. I believe Hafeez no longer deserves a place in the side bearing in mind his performance in PSL”, he added.