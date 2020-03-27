How to Make a Disinfectant at Home [Guide]

Retailers and pharmaceuticals are looting money with both hands due to coronavirus pandemic. The supply chain is seriously disturbed due to the economic lockdown, which is the reason why most people are failing to buy necessary precautionary items like face masks, hand sanitizers and ever disinfectant sprays.

Whether you are able to buy these items or not, you have to keep yourself virus-free. To do that, you need to follow the World Health Organization’s advice i.e. staying indoors, washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds, using face masks and disinfecting everything around you to reduce the chances of you getting the deadly disease.

DIY Disinfectant Spray

Coming to the disinfectant spray, you can also make it at your home with readily available supplies. You need the following items to make a disinfectant at home:

Household bleach

Water

Spray bottle

All you need to do is mix water and bleach in the right proportion to make your own DIY disinfectant spray. Take 4 teaspoons bleach and mix it in around 950 ml of water in a water spray bottle. You can easily get a spray bottle from a nearby store and most likely, you already have it in your homes.

Shake well and disinfect everything that you think comes into contact with your hands such as doorknobs, water taps, switchboards, table surfaces, mobile phones, laptops, PCs, and remote controls. Of course, take necessary precautions when it comes to electronic devices.

If you don’t want to use bleach, you can use Dettol to create a disinfectant solution. You can directly mix Dettol in water to clean your floor, tiles, kitchen and bathroom surfaces and whatnot.

When you are going to disinfect different things, make sure you clean them with soapy water to remove any contaminants or dust. Then use a wipe or spray the disinfectant directly to get rid of the virus.

Will you be making your own disinfectant spray at home? Let us know in the comments.