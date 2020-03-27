Most Coronavirus Patients in Pakistan Are Under 35 Years of Age

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan recently crossed the 1000 mark and are expected to rise sharply in the coming days as authorities conduct more tests after receiving kits from China.

1246 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakistan thus far. Unlike the rest of the world where the elderly have been affected most, the majority of the victims of Coronavirus in Pakistan are youngsters.

According to a confidential daily sitrep report of the World Health Organization (WHO) on COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, 34% of positive cases belong to the 18-35 age group.

Whereas, people aged 35 to 50 account for 24% of the total cases in the country. 7% of total cases are aged 5 to 18 while 1% of the total cases are under 5 years of age.

As for the elderly, they account for only 24% of the total cases of Coronavirus confirmed in the country. The age group of 10% of the total cases remains unclear, shows the report.

Given the country’s young demographics, the figures released by WHO are no surprise. But what is concerning is the fact that the majority of the population is continuously downplaying the severity of the crisis claiming the virus would not affect the youngsters as they have a strong immune system.

It is therefore requested to all readers to stay at home and observe enforced restrictions. Staying indoors will only flatten the curve in the weeks to come and help control the pandemic.