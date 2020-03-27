PM Khan Launches App to Bring Govt to People’s Doorsteps

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Islamabad administration has launched a mobile application for the people of the federal capital that will provide them with various services at their doorsteps.

PM Khan made the announcement in a Twitter post.

At a time when staying home is the only way to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the app will facilitate home-bound citizens by providing the essential services in a few clicks.

Today my govt fulfilled another commitment when I launched the ICT City App bringing govt directly to ppl’s doorstep & all city depts together. This has become even more critical during this time of COVID 19 pandemic.

He said that after successful testing in Islamabad, the app would be replicated across the country.

Through the ICT City App, the federal administration aims to provide 43 different online services in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Some of the primary services on offer include e-policing, emergency services, NIC, domiciles, passports, arms licenses, vehicle registration, token tax payments, birth & death certificates & other services.

He added that the app also contains coronavirus-related information. People can register a complaint against any medical store selling masks and other sanitary equipment at exorbitant prices.

Moreover, the administration will also ensure a timely response to the shortage of goods, including vital medical supplies.