UK Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

According to an official statement, he has mild symptoms and will continue to lead the government while he’s self-isolated.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), has tested positive for coronavirus.

Boris informed about his condition in a tweet earlier today, adding that he has gone into self-isolation. The premier will continue to lead the government’s efforts to control the spread of the deadly virus virtually.

Together we will beat this.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Johnson is recent among the British elite to fall prey to the deadly virus after Prince Charles, heir to the throne tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days ago.

So far, the country has reported more than 11,600 cases of the novel virus, out of which 578 people have died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more info.