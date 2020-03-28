Coronavirus: Pakistan Death Toll Rises to 11, Tally Crossing 1,400

Pakistan coronavirus death toll now at 11, tally crossing 1,400

Two new deaths recorded in Punjab on Friday and early Saturday

Punjab also overtakes Sindh as Pakistan’s coronavirus epicenter

PM Imran Khan orders provinces to lift restrictions on goods transportation

Italy, Spain report record number of single-day deaths

Coronavirus has claimed 11 lives so far in Pakistan with the latest death reported in Punjab early Saturday. Punjab CM Usman Buzdar announced the passing of a 22-year-old patient in Faisalabad in a tweet. Earlier, the province had reported another death where a 70-year-old coronavirus patient died in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

The country’s tally has already crossed 1,400 with Punjab overtaking Sindh as Pakistan’s coronavirus epicenter reporting 490 confirmed cases compared to 457 in Sindh. Cities remain under strict lockdowns but PM Imran Khan on Friday ordered provinces to lift restrictions imposed on the movement of goods transport.

The global shocks are worsening too. Italy hit a new high in single-day toll with 919 deaths reported on Friday. Spain too registered a record 769 deaths overnight the same day. With its cases crossing 104,000, USA is now topping the list of most affected countries. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the country’s health minister Matt Hancock announced on Friday that they too had tested positive for the virus.

Here are the latest updates:

1.10 pm Punjab registers 7 new cases Seven new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab taking the provincial tally to 497. 1.00 pm TV anchor from Lahore tests positive for coronavirus After two producers, one TV anchor of a private TV channel has now tested positive for coronavirus. According to details, a Lahore-based TV anchor was tested positive as media persons are also on the frontline to fight coronavirus outbreak. Details said the 24-year-old anchorperson is doing fine and is being treated as per protocol. 12.00 pm NEW CASES: Islamabad 12, GB 16 With 12 new coronavirus cases, Islamabad tally has climbed to 39. Gilgit Baltistan has also reported 16 new cases taking its total to 109. 11.00 am Pakistanis stranded abroad to be flown back via special flight As many as 60 Pakistanis stuck in Thailand will be brought back through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). According to the Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis, the said flight will land in Islamabad around 10:20 pm on Saturday. 9.30 am China reports no local virus transmissions China reported no cases of local transmission on Friday but has asked citizens to be on guard against the virus. Restrictions on foreigners entering China have gone into effect on Saturday after the country announced a temporary suspension of entry for foreign nationals with visas or residence permits. China reports no local virus transmissions as foreigners barred https://t.co/qTqOAvnbO0 pic.twitter.com/oxPli9txZ3 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2020 9.00 am Most coronavirus patients in Pakistan are under 35 years of age Coronavirus cases in Pakistan recently crossed the 1000 mark and are expected to rise sharply in the coming days as authorities conduct more tests after receiving kits from China. 1246 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakistan thus far. Unlike the rest of the world where the elderly have been affected most, the majority of the victims of Coronavirus in Pakistan are youngsters. Read the full story here. 8.30 am This $1 Device Can Diagnose COVID-19 in 10 Minutes A British health technology firm, Mologic, has developed a device that would allow people to conduct Coronavirus tests at their homes inside 10 minutes at a cost of $1. As per details, Mologic is now sending the device’s prototypes to renowned laboratories across the world for validation so the firm can shift focus towards mass production. Read the full story here. 8.00 am News of PM Imran Khan testing positive debunked News regarding PM Imran Khan tested positive for #Covid19 is NOT True. Please refrain from spreading Fake News. Arise TV please correct.

May ALLAH keep everyone safe.

Prayers 🙏 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 27, 2020 2.00 am Everyone who attended the Lahore Ijtima must get tested: DC Islamabad I think everyone who attended the Lahore Ijtima must must stay in isolation and get himself tested as soon as possible. https://t.co/g4noR3LJ4O — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) March 27, 2020 12.30 am Punjab records fifth death With heavy heart, I am confirming that we have lost a 22 years old patient in Faisalabad. Total loss of lives is at 5 now. Currently we have 490 confirmed cases across Punjab. This is a global health emergency and everybody needs to act responsibly and help us save lives. 1/2 — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) March 27, 2020

