Govt Launches a Game Teaching People The Importance of Financial Literacy

National Financial Literacy Program for Youth (NFLP-Y) has announced Pakistan’s first online financial literacy course which is delivered through an engaging and interactive game.

The game is called ‘POMPAK – Learn to Earn’ take a look:

According to the available details, PomPak delivers its lessons in English and Urdu through a story-based format designed to help understand and apply principles of financial literacy.

The users follow the story of two entrepreneurial families as they tackle personal, financial, and business decisions.

As the player, your aim is to help the families create a successful business. In just a couple of hours, users can master the essentials of saving, budgeting, borrowing, and banking, among many other topics.

The State Bank of Pakistan will give a certificate of financial literacy to all the users when they complete all of the modules in the game.

The Importance of Financial Literacy

NIBAF has launched the National Financial Literacy Program for Youth (NFLP-Y) to impart essential financial education to Pakistani youth and school going children for strengthening their money management skills and enhance their understanding of financial matters.

Financial literacy is a needful skill that plays an important role in providing the socio-economic benefits to the people resulting in improving their financial state. It helps individuals become self-sufficient so that they can achieve financial stability.

It has been referred to as the ability to understand and effectively apply various financial skills, including personal financial management, budgeting, and investing, etc.

Pakistan has a population of more than 220 million. However, the percentage of people actually using banks and financial services is abysmal.

One of the major reasons why a large portion of the population is unbanked is the lack of awareness of financial products and their usage. A large portion of the population also lacks basic money and financial management skill. The concepts of budgeting, investing savings, etc are novel for them.

Download it Here

POMPAK – Learn to Earn’ is free and can be downloaded from the links below:

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

Laptop/Desktop (Web Version)

You can click here for more details.