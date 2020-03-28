Here Are Some of The Precautions Mi Pakistan is Taking to Deliver Your Orders

Smartlink Technologies is determined to flatten the curve by taking necessary safety measures and appealing everyone to follow the safety precautions suggested by the government of Pakistan to win the war against COVID-19.

COVID-19 is rapidly spreading all around the world including Pakistan. So to cater to this emerging situation, Smartlink Technologies is closely monitoring the situation and till now Mistore.pk is fully operational.

Here are some of the precautionary measures which are being practiced by the Mistore.pk team.

Packaging



The warehouse team is highly concerned about the cleanliness and recently the whole warehouse was sprayed with anti-bacterial chemicals. All warehouse employees first sanitize their hands before entering the warehouse, wear gloves and masks, and then start their work.

All the packing material and product boxes are first sanitized with wipes before being packed.

Deliveries and Collections



Mistore.pk is in continuous contact with logistics partners and is making several arrangements by providing special training to their staff, providing face masks and gloves to wear when delivering your orders. Warehouses and transports of their logistics partners are also being sprayed with anti-bacterial chemicals.

Payments

As per WHO, there is no evidence that banknotes transmit the virus. However, customers are encouraged to use digital options available on mistore.pk (i.e. Credit/Debit Card), Mistore.pk is offering digital payment solutions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infections. In addition, if you use cash for payment then as a measure of safety, wash your hands thoroughly after being in contact with banknotes.